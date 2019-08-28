Registered sex offender charged with sexual abuse of a child

Fairhope, Ala (WKRG) — A registered sex offender is behind bars for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. William Anthony Grace was arrested by Baldwin County Investigators for alleged sexual contact between Grace and a victim under the age of 12. The alleged crimes occurred in the Fairhope area of Baldwin County.

Grace pled guilty to Sexual Abuse in 2011 and was sentenced to the Alabama Department of Corrections for 10 years. Grace is a registered sex offender in the State of Alabama.

His charges include three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and indecent exposure.