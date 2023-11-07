JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All eyes are on the Mississippi governor’s race on Tuesday, November 7.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves cast his ballot in downtown Jackson Tuesday morning. He has been traveling across the state in hopes to boost Republican voter turnout and give him four more years as the state’s governor.

“We think that we have had a tremendous last week. The get out the vote efforts have been incredible. Literally knocked on almost 120,000 doors over the last couple of weeks. We’ve made phone calls. We’ve had phone banks. We’ve had our volunteers doing everything that you can possibly do to get people out to the polls. And I’m encouraged by what we’ve heard, what we’re hearing,” said Reeves.

Democratic candidate Brandon Presley voted in his hometown of Nettleton Tuesday morning. He visited all 82 counties in the state to speak to voters. Presley is seeking to pull off an upset.

“Today’s the day. We feel great about the campaign. We feel great about the fact that we’re going to work till the last minute. Tonight at 7:00, I’ll be traveling all over the state once I leave Nettleton this morning, and I’m proud of the campaign we ran. I think Mississippians are ready to see the change for a better in Mississippi, and they’re ready to turn the page ready for a breath of fresh air,” said Presley.

Polls will be open until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

