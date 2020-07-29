Red substance found on Alabama Capitol steps

News

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A red substance has shown up on the steps of the Capitol in Montgomery Wednesday evening.

Alabama state troopers are currently investigating what the substance is and where it may have come from.

No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories