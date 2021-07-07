Red snapper category added to ADSFR Young Anglers Tournament

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Red snapper is now on the board for this Saturday’s Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament.

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo received the green light this week from the Alabama Conservation Department to put red snapper back on the board this Saturday. Red snapper had been taken out of competition in both the Young Anglers Tournament and the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo because of the uncertainty of the closure of the season.

As of tonight, July 7, red snapper is not a category for next week’s rodeo that starts Friday, July 16, on Dauphin Island.