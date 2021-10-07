Recycling operations at Pensacola recycling facility to resume Oct. 11

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Repairs at the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) Materials Recycling Facility have been completed and the facility will reopen on Monday, Oct. 11, the city of Pensacola announced in a press release Thursday.

Recycling was put on hold after a fire damaged the facility in August and forced the facility to shut down for repairs.

ECUA has begun clearing out stockpiled recyclables on the tipping floor, but the facility is still awaiting delivery of the magnet used in the metal sorting area, which is on backorder and expected to be delivered in December. In the meantime, the facility will sort metal items manually until this equipment is delivered and installed.

Multiple cities, counties and commercial haulers use the facility to process recyclables, including Mobile County. Mobile County’s recycling centers have closed and reopened multiple times in the past couple of years. In spring 2020, the Hitt Road recycling center closed temporarily over COVID-19 concerns, and in September 2020, the facility was closed for about a month after Hurricane Sally damaged the Pensacola facility. Just last month, the facility reduced operating hours, citing increased volumes of recycling and labor requirements.