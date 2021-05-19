Recently recaptured Clarke County inmate a person of interest in murder investigation of HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — New developments on the murder investigation of well-known Mobile rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents.

Mobile police have developed persons of interest in the case. One person they are looking into is recently recaptured Clarke County inmate Darrin Southhall. Police say there is a connection between Southhall and Brazy.

Darrin Southhall

HoneyKomb Brazy (Nashon Jones)

In February, Brazy’s grandparents, Lelia and Tony Lewis, were found dead after a house fire in the Happy Hills neighborhood. Police say his Tony Lewis had been shot multiple times. Brazy admitted his grandparents got “caught up in his [mess].”

So far, there have been no arrests in the ongoing investigation.

Earlier this month, Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, was arrested for violating his probation. Police say he could face more charges.