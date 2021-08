RECALL: Frozen cooked shrimp linked to Salmonella outbreak

ATLANTA, Ga. (KLFY) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a Salmonella outbreak linked to cooked frozen shrimp, and the company that sells the shrimp has announced a recall.

The shrimp have been sold under a variety of brand names, including: 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, First Street, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, Honest Catch, HOS, Meijer, Nature’s Promise, Open Acres, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsley Farms, and WFNO Brands.

The parent company, Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd. said the shrimp were distributed nationwide from November 2020 to May 2021, though some packages may have been sold in stores more recently.

If you have any of the recalled products:

Do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



CDC urges consumers and retailers with frozen cooked shrimp in their freezers to carefully review the product tables in both recall notices and throw away or return any recalled products.

Affected products in the recall include: