MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As many of you may know, October is breast cancer awareness month.

In October, many athletes sport pink accessories to help raise awareness and raise money in the fight against cancer.

I may not be a professional athlete, but I can wear pink.

I’m honored to be a member of this year’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Our goal as a group is to raise $140,000 for the American Cancer Society.

If you’d like to help, CLICK HERE to donate.

Any amount is greatly appreciated.