Razor blades found in pack of chewing gum

(CNN) — Dorothy Walton works at a convenience store in Bolivar, Tennessee.

She was shocked to hear a student at nearby Bolivar Central High School reported finding three razor blades inside a package of “Extra” Long Lasting Gum.

The picture posted on the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Facebook page shows the package.

Part of the clear packaging material are several sticks of gum and three razor blades that according to the student were in-between the sticks of gum.

The post, which says the package of gum was purchased in Hardeman County, urges the public to be careful.

No details have been released on exactly where the gum was purchased or if the student found the gum or it was given to him.

An investigator with the Sheriff’s Department says the student was not injured and immediately gave the package to the school’s resource officer.

The student reportedly told investigators the package of gum was sealed when he opened it.

At the Hardeman County Board of Education, no one would go on camera saying the matter is still under investigation but they tell us “they are relieved the student was not injured and relieved he turned the item in to the school resource officer.

Dorothy Walton says she’s glad no one was hurt and knows it could have turned out a lot different.

