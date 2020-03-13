RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer closing all K-12 school buildings

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Carnival Fantasy arrived back at its port in Mobile on Thursday after many hours of delays, but before new passengers were allowed to get on the ship, they got their temperatures checked. It's part of the precautions being taken by the cruise-line against Coronavirus.

One woman told News 5 she and the group she was travelling with packed an entire suitcase of cleaning products. Latoya said, "A whole suitcase full of just hand sanitizer and alcohol."