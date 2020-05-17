Rare blue bee rediscovered in Florida

(CNN) — An extremely rare blue bee was seen in Florida for the first time in four years.

This is a photo of The Blue Calamintha Bee.

It’s only been previously found in four areas of the habitat at central Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge.

Scientists are calling this recent sighting a breakthrough.

They’re hoping to learn more about the blue bee which is currently listed by Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan as a species of greatest conservation need.

Researchers are now working on a two-year project to determine The Blue Calamintha Bee’s current population, nesting and feeding habits.

