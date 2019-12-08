Rapper Juice WRLD, who was set to perform at Hangout Fest, dies after suffering seizure at Chicago airport

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: Juice Wrld poses with the award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

CHICAGO — Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD has died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport.

Witnesses told TMZ after Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, landed Sunday morning from California, he suffered a seizure at around 3 a.m. while walking through the airport.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WGN that Higgins died. Higgins reportedly maintains residency in Homewood.

The cause of death is unclear at this time with an autopsy yet to be completed. He just turned 21 on Monday.

Juice WRLD’s most popular song is “Lucid Dreams,” amassing almost a billion streams on Spotify. According to his bio, he grew up in Calumet Park.

Juice WRLD was set to headline Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Ala. May 15-17.

Musicians and others around the country are shocked and expressing their condolences.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories