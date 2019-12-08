Rapper Juice WRLD, who was set to perform at Hangout Fest, dies after suffering seizure at Chicago airport

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: Juice Wrld poses with the award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

CHICAGO — Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD has died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport.

Witnesses told TMZ after Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, landed Sunday morning from California, he suffered a seizure at around 3 a.m. while walking through the airport.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WGN that Higgins died. Higgins reportedly maintains residency in Homewood.

The cause of death is unclear at this time with an autopsy yet to be completed. He just turned 21 on Monday.

Juice WRLD’s most popular song is “Lucid Dreams,” amassing almost a billion streams on Spotify. According to his bio, he grew up in Calumet Park.

Juice WRLD was set to headline Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Ala. May 15-17.

Musicians and others around the country are shocked and expressing their condolences.

God bless him. A young legend — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2019

I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious. — *LAMB OVER RICE* (@ActionBronson) December 8, 2019

Waking up to @JuiceWorlddd passing from a seizure… I loved his music and he was my most listened to artist in 2019. Im heartbroken, my love goes out to his family and loved ones. To soon man. — Ninja (@Ninja) December 8, 2019