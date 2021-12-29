Rally time: Pelicans down 23, upend Cavaliers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — No Brandon Ingram, no Josh Hart, and still no Zion.

No problem for the Pelicans. New Orleans won its fifth game in its last six starts, erasing a 23 point deficit to defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-104 Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Rookie Herb Jones of Alabama scored a career high 26 points, and grabbed 7 rebounds.

Garrett Temple scored 17 points, including 5 three pointers. He made four in a stretch of 3:50 to fuel the Pelicans comeback.

New Orleans plays at Milwaukee Saturday night.