DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG)- In attempts to restore the west end and wildlife of Dauphin Island after the 2010 Deep Horizon oil spill Mobile County may remove an animal that is loved by many but has taken a toll on the bird population.

The Dauphin Island West End Bird Conservation and Management Plan was drafted in November 2023.

“What the plans tell us is that as far as predators go, they have identified foxes as being right now the most problematic of the predators,” Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said.

The plan states the bird populations predators, with red foxes leading the cause of nest lost from 2018 to 2022.

In order to save the bird population conversation struck to remove red foxes from the island entirely.

“Would it solve it 100%? No, because there are other creatures out there. So, it’s not targeting just one species of animals, they have determined foxes in their minds are currently the biggest problem,” Collier said.

But many people who visit the island often, have taken a liking to these foxes.

Mario Dias walks the beach almost every day. Sunday the red fox that has been named Roxy gave him a visit.

“Makes my day when I see her,” Mario Dias said.

Mobile native, Spence Harrison grew up going to Dauphin Island but says he met Roxy three years ago.

“I used to bring dog biscuits with me, and she would come up, I would show the dog biscuit and she would come up gently take the biscuit go back and chew on it,” Harrison said.

Roxy and Harrison quickly became best friends. Once he heard of the proposal, he knew he needed to step in.

“That struck a nerve, so I wanted to kind of make a stand and help her and the rest of them,” Harrison said.

Harrison created a petition just over a week ago and has over 3,300 supporters.

“We all need to learn to coexist, we are moving into the animal’s territory as long as we are doing that, they are going to have to have a place to go. We need to learn to coexist,” Nikki Harwell said.

The petitioners are concerend about where the foxes will be moved to and if they will survive a new environment.

Harrison says they will not.

“To an upland wooded area that’s a totally different ecosystem totally different predator. You are putting them into an area that already has dominate foxes and it put too much stress on them and they will die,” Harrison said.

Harrison suggests that researchers consider alterative options like taste aversion or electric fences to stop the foxes from eating bird eggs.

Mayor Collier says the plan is still in the early stages.