Quilts of Valor: Local organization hand-makes quilts for veterans

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Quilts of Valor is an organization that hand-makes quilts for veterans year-round. News 5’s Caroline Carithers sat down with some of the members as well as a veteran that received a quilt to talk about their mission.

The organization makes 20 to 25 quilts per year, but this year they were able to make 33 to be awarded to veterans last week.

Phillip Tipp, a member who is in charge of getting funds to make the quilts says, “I have to give these ladies a handshake. They do an amazing job and I am proud to be associated with them.”

Each quilt has a label on it that says the name of the veteran, the date, and who it was made by. The veterans are wrapped in the quilts when they are awarded to mimic a hug in order to make them feel secure, safe, and supported whenever they need it.

Each quilt takes about 25 volunteer hours and costs $250 to make.

Bob Douwsma, a veteran that was recently awarded a quilt was overcome with emotion when asked what the quilt means to him. “This is just something that is so important to veterans because it means a lot. People just don’t understand what veterans go through, especially when they come back home.”

The Quilts of Valor is a national organization, but we have a local chapter in Baldwin County.

A special thank you to all of our veterans and active service members. Your sacrifice is appreciated so much.

