Putnam County releases names of missing people

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Putnam County have released a list of names of people who are missing after a tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning. Five children and 13 adults were killed in the Putnam County tornado.

The first list had approximately 80 people. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were 18 people still unaccounted for.

The people who are missing include:

  • Katherine Julian
  • Penny Penelope Cole
  • Dwight Gentry
  • David Phillips
  • Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
  • Tommy Knight
  • Robin & Bethany Babb
  • Joey Dedemicis
  • Denton Nelson
  • Rick Stegill
  • Steven Mayo
  • Karissa Solberg
  • Breanna Shelby
  • Joyce Wilson
  • Cleburn Rice
  • Marcia Bullard

If you are on this list, please call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

