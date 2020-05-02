Push to reopen churches starts in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend will mark one full month since many churches here in Alabama held in-person services.

It’s not a sight reverend D’Linell Finley is used to seeing.

“People seem to be enjoying it and it’s working out,” said Rev. D’linell Finely.

Finely’s church seats about 150 people, and like many faith leaders now, he’s reaching them at their homes.

“I’m glad to be a televangelist out of necessity,” said Finely.

Finley says since broadcasting online he’s reached more people and the offering is still abundant.

“By God’s grace, we have not seen a decline in the offering, if we compare April we were slightly up,” Finely said.

Some churches have found creative ways to bring their message. But not everyone agrees with keep church doors closed.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has expressed his frustration on Twitter and with CBS 42.

“We got more people in Walmart in any one time than most churches, what sense is it to say that that is essentials and most churches are not,” Moore said.

Moore represented Tony Spell, Louisiana pastor who held Sunday service despite their governor’s orders.

“The governor, the president, no authority has the right to enter in and cut off religious liberty to violation the first amendment of the US constitution,” said Moore.

