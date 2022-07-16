MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Mobile are pushing for an end to violence in the Port City. Non-profits are once again teaming up for the annual Push for Peace rally in Cathedral Square. This comes amid a rise in gun violence across Mobile. Organizers argue, that with enough patience and awareness a lot of the violence in the city could be prevented.

The event is happening Saturday morning starting at 8. According to organizers, the event “brings together a vast group of diverse people within the community for the sake of one common goal: to promote peace in the community through faith, unity, and love.”