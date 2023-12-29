PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mardi Gras announced Publix will return as its official season sponsor.

“Pensacola Mardi Gras is thrilled to welcome Publix as our Season Sponsor for 2024,” Pensacola Mardi Gras President Danny Zimmern said. “Publix’s commitment to community and celebration aligns seamlessly with the spirit of Mardi Gras for all y’all, and we look forward to creating memorable moments together.”

The season begins on Jan. 6, with the Publix King Cakes highlighting the Publix Pensacola Mardi Gras Kick-Off Celebration in downtown Pensacola. The event is free and open to the public. It will include a blessing of the parade fleet by a Royal Processional.

Publix will cater the Cordova Mall Ball presented by Sandy Sansing Dealerships on Jan. 20.

A new event has been added to Pensacola Mardi Gras: the Publix Pensacola Mardi Gras Mambo. It will feature headlining performer Flo Rida and opening bands DeLuna Brass Band, The New Orleans Ramblers, and Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. The event will take place on Jan. 26.

The Publix Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade is set for Feb. 10. Publix will bring “deli food samples, Mardi Gras swag and perhaps even a surprise entry in the parade,” according to a release.

Past parades have hosted over 225 parade entires, over 6,000 people participating and an estimated more than 80,000 spectators. The parade is free, open to the public and a family-friendly event for all ages.

The Mardi Gras celebration will climax on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, with the Publix Fat Tuesday Celebration presented by Wind Creek.

The season will conclude with the crowning of a new King and Queen Priscus, who will rule over the Pensacola celebration.

The celebration will take place in and around Seville Quarter. It will feature 8 Krewe room hosts and a celebration of the entire season.

Learn more at the Pensacola Mardi Gras website.