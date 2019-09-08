TAMPA (CNN/WFLA) — Publix is donating $250,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Based in Florida, Publix likely knows how difficult it can be to recover from hurricanes.
Dorian devastated Grand Bahama and its surrounding islands as a Category 5 storm earlier this week. At one point, it stalled for about 15 hours and pummeled the area nonstop with wind and rain.
TOP STORIES:
- Suspect stabs Massachusetts police dog in head with screwdriver
- Police: Pa. couple spent $120K accidentally deposited into their bank account
- Publix donates $250k to Bahamas hurricane relief
- Florida authorities arrest man posting mass shooting threats
- 94-year-old missing woman found dead off hiking trail