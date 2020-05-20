Provision: A brand new marketplace in Fairhope offering a modern wine & coffee bar

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — On March 19, Provision had their grand opening at their first location in Fairhope! It is the perfect place to start off your day with a cup of coffee and end with a glass of wine.

Their Grand Opening was a huge success despite the current times of struggling with COVID-19. Their original opening date was set back a few weeks because of the pandemic.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with the owner, William Hanes, to get more details about what people can expect when they visit Provision.

“I think one thing that is nice is that our space is really large, so people can feel like they can be socially distant and still get out and see something new and fun,” William said.

Their space is 7500 square feet and has plenty of room for social distancing!

“People can expect an experience probably different than most places around here. Really we are a specialty goods market with a coffee and deli bar and a wine bar and a large retail wine selection as well,” William said.

Provision definitely nailed the vintage and modern aesthetics that make you feel at home.

“We want peak excellence and peak comfort, so that’s what we really strive for in terms of the aesthetics we have a mixture between modern and vintage,” William said.

When you walk in you will be greeted by a marketplace to the right where you can shop and find modern novelties. Walking to the back there is a coffee bar to the left, wine bar in the back and sporadic seating dispersed across the center. It is the perfect place to go relax, catch up with friends or work on studies.

