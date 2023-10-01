MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday is the first day that what used to be Ascension Providence becomes part of the USA Health System. The University of South Alabama Health Care Authority announced the purchase of Providence back in April. Here is a news release from USA Health:

The University of South Alabama today announced that Providence Hospital and its clinics are now part of USA Health, the university’s academic health system.

The completion of the acquisition comes six months after the University of South Alabama Health Care Authority reached an agreement with St. Louis-based Ascension to acquire Providence Hospital and its clinics.

Providence Hospital, a fixture in west Mobile, will be known as USA Health Providence Hospital.

USA President Jo Bonner welcomed Providence to the University of South Alabama family. “We already share core values and a commitment to provide compassionate care to those who need it most,” Bonner said. “With your help, we will build upon our reputation for providing exceptional healthcare, education and research that transforms medicine in the Gulf Coast region.”

The acquisition includes Providence’s 349-bed hospital, eight clinics on the hospital campus, and six family practice sites in west and north Mobile and Moss Point, Mississippi. An estimated 1,800 Providence associates, physicians and other providers are now part of USA Health.

“We are very excited to welcome everyone at Providence to USA Health,” said John V. Marymont, M.D., M.B.A., vice president for medical affairs and dean of USA’s Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine. “To those who are graduates of the university or the medical school, we proudly say, ‘Welcome home.’”

USA Health and Providence have worked diligently to ensure a seamless transition for patients, physicians and associates. There will be no disruption in services or procedures. Todd Kennedy, M.B.A, MSHA, FACHE, who led Providence under Ascension, will serve as the hospital’s chief executive officer.

USA Health officials praised Providence’s excellent reputation and decades of service to the community. “Providence is well known for its rich history and culture, and we look forward to continuing that,” said Owen Bailey, MSHA, FACHE, chief executive officer for USA Health and senior associate vice president for medical affairs. “I have personally witnessed a great deal of excitement at both Providence and USA Health about our future together.”

USA Health is nationally recognized for its Level I trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, burn center, Level III NICU, center for maternal-fetal medicine and cancer treatment. Providence Hospital joins USA Health University Hospital and USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital as its third inpatient care facility. The acquisition also increases the number of USA Health’s locations from 29 to 44.