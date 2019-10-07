MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Providence Hospital shines pink during the night for Breast Cancer Awareness month. The cancer center will also be hosting an open house with no-cost mammograms to those who qualify.
The open house will be held on October 24 from 4-6pm.
Free Mammogram qualifications:
- Women ages 40-64
- Women who have an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines
- Women without insurance or who are underinsured
More about Providence Hospital Breast Center
The Breast Center at Providence Hospital is a state-of-the-art facility staffed by specially trained physicians and other caregivers who are trained in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. Patients benefit from the experience and knowledge of a compassionate multidisciplinary team, including a fellowship-trained breast surgeon and a nurse practitioner with certification in advanced genetic counseling.
- Outrage after U.S. diplomat’s wife, suspect in deadly motorcycle crash, leaves the UK
- Providence goes pink for Breast Cancer awareness, offering free mammograms
- Newsfeed Now for October 7: Olympian talks World Championships; NFL Wedding
- Pet of the Week: Oh, those eyes!!
- Alabama “No Tolls” constitutional amendment moves forward