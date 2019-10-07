Providence goes pink for Breast Cancer awareness, offering free mammograms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Providence Hospital shines pink during the night for Breast Cancer Awareness month. The cancer center will also be hosting an open house with no-cost mammograms to those who qualify.

The open house will be held on October 24 from 4-6pm.

Free Mammogram qualifications:

Women ages 40-64

Women who have an income at or below 250% of the federal poverty guidelines

Women without insurance or who are underinsured

More about Providence Hospital Breast Center

The Breast Center at Providence Hospital is a state-of-the-art facility staffed by specially trained physicians and other caregivers who are trained in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. Patients benefit from the experience and knowledge of a compassionate multidisciplinary team, including a fellowship-trained breast surgeon and a nurse practitioner with certification in advanced genetic counseling.