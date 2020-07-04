Protesters return to St. Louis area where couple drew guns

Protesters raise their arms as they block an intersection while bringing attention to racial injustice, Friday, July 3, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have made a peaceful return to the St. Louis mansion owned by a white couple whose armed defense of their home during an earlier demonstration earned them both scorn and support.

Protesters marched Friday along a busy boulevard next to the home of 61-year-old Mark McCloskey and his 63-year-old wife, Patricia, and stopped outside the home for several minutes.

The McCloskeys became famous last Sunday when a video posted online showed Mark McCloskey wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey waving a small handgun to defend their home against the protesters, saying they feared for their lives and property.

