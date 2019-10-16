“Protecting Houses of Worship” draws dozens from faith community

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s office say it’s unfortunate they even have to have a seminar like this but it’s also important that these houses of worship at least have a plan.

About 120 people signed up for the seminar organized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile. The event highlights the best practices for congregations of all faiths to increase security while remaining an open refuge for people looking for peace. Following the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the mosque shooting in New Zealand it’s a topic every religion has to take seriously.

“By having a plan which most houses of worship have already had to talk about, unfortunately, have a good plan that’s well informed we have people from the Justice Department down here today to give a national perspective and talking about best practices and that kind of thing we want them to have a better plan than what they came with today,” said U.S. Attorney Richard Moore.

The U.S. Attorney started the meeting saying they have to do a better job staying connected with faith leaders and the clergy has to be comfortable with them.

