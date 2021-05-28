Prosecutors file motion to hold Lauderdale County machete attacker without bond

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Prosecutors have filed a motion to hold Kyle Seeley, a Florence man who attacked several of his family members with a machete on May 26, in custody without bond.

The motion, filed Friday, cited the attack Monday, which left four people injured, and two previous felony convictions against Seeley – third-degree burglary and third-degree escape.

With the charges and Monday’s attack, prosecutors said Seeley presents “a real and present danger to others and the public at large.”

According to the motion, Seeley began his attack by launching a Molotov cocktail into the home where his parents and children live and shot at his parents multiple times. His brother was severely injured in the machete attack, then he wounded the three children in the house.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Lead Investigator Matt Horton told News 19 one child was treated and released from North Alabama Medical Center; the other two were flown to UAB Hospital and are expected to be released soon.

Seeley’s brother underwent surgery for his injures at UAB Hospital and is recovering, according to Horton.

Following the attack, Seeley engaged in a stand-off with law enforcement that ended when tear gas was deployed, flushing him out of the building. Following a brief chase, he was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder.

Authorities expect additional charges after the investigation concludes and the findings are presented to a Lauderdale County jury.