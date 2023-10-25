DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rising prices prompted by inflation continue to impact families and non-profits.

They’re also making the cost of Thanksgiving meals more expensive as a local food pantry gets ready for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. Pricier food quickly translates into challenging times for people being served by events like the Turkey Trot.

This Saturday the annual Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot will dash through downtown Daphne.

Each runner raises money for another family’s Thanksgiving meal. Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos says before inflation really hit they were able to get groceries for about a fifth of the cost you’d pay at retail. Now that margin has shrunk to about 3.5 to one. That’s in addition to seeing a 20% rise in families seeking help since August.

“For a while right after COVID, there was a lot of money coming into families for food stamp benefits, extra food stamp benefits to rental assistance programs that the federal government put out and that the county worked with. So there is a there was a lot more funding to help with some of those other costs that drain people’s budgets that is slowly disappearing,” said Servos.

The Turkey trot is happening this Saturday Starting at 8 outside Daphne City Hall. Servos says they have more than 400 people signed up now and there’s always room for more. For more information click here.