Private plane makes emergency landing near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport

News

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A private plane had to make an emergency landing near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Airport Authority.

An Alert III call was issued just after 4:30 p.m. The pilot reported a loss of power but was able to safely land on a hill near Runway Drive and Eastlake Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Both runways at the airport are still open and flights have not been impacted.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories