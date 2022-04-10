MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Pride Fest was held at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday afternoon. This year’s Pride Fest theme is “Together Again” Many LGBTQ+ community members and their allies came together for the first time since 2019, as they celebrated with live music, vendors, and performances.

This event comes just a day after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed two controversial bills involving transgender youth. Critics say the new laws target trans kids.

“When we look at what medical care for trans youth looks like, it’s not surgeries and hormones it’s being affirming and opening and welcoming and letting them figure out their identities,” said Chance Shaw at the festival. “As far as the bathroom bill goes it’s again not sensical. No one is for trans people they’re not predators they’re not going in there trying to prey on your children.”

This week, Governor Ivey signed the Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act into law. This legislation is designed to prevent minors from undergoing gender reassignment procedures. Ivey also approved legislation that would require transgender youth to use public restrooms assigned to their biological sex.

Activists including C Pichoff Delorca say he is disturbed by the decisions of this state’s governor.

“We live in a society when no one wants you in either of the bathrooms,” said Pichoff Delorca. “It’s just a restroom. People need to calm down and let us live our lives and let us belong to a community that we’re such a part of and so many of our youth. We have so many problems to face and bigger issues to worry about and devote our energies to as opposed to where people are relieving themselves.”

Under the new legislation, any medical professional that provides reassignment surgery, hormone therapy, or puberty blockers to anyone 18 years old or younger could face up to 10 years in prison.

Governor Ivey said in a statement, “I believe very strongly that if the good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl.” For more information on both bills click here.