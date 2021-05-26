Prichard’s annual Memorial Day parade happening Saturday

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard’s annual Memorial Day Parade is happening this Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m.

The Prichard Police Traffic Safety Unit will be assisting the “Prichard Bounce Back From COVID-19” parade by escorting the units and directing traffic at the intersections, which surround the parade route.

The parade will start on St. Stephens Road at Bessemer Avenue Service Road and travel east on St. Stephens Road to Prichard Avenue; east on Prichard Avenue to West Prichard Avenue; east on West Prichard Avenue to Wilson Avenue; north on Wilson Avenue to East Clarke Street; west on East Clarke Avenue and disband.