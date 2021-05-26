Prichard’s annual Memorial Day parade happening Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
city of prichard_1516150080111.jpg.jpg

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Prichard’s annual Memorial Day Parade is happening this Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m.

The Prichard Police Traffic Safety Unit will be assisting the “Prichard Bounce Back From COVID-19” parade by escorting the units and directing traffic at the intersections, which surround the parade route.

The parade will start on St. Stephens Road at Bessemer Avenue Service Road and travel east on St. Stephens Road to Prichard Avenue; east on Prichard Avenue to West Prichard Avenue; east on West Prichard Avenue to Wilson Avenue; north on Wilson Avenue to East Clarke Street; west on East Clarke Avenue and disband.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories