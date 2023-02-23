PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — After a tense and tedious Prichard Water Works and Sewer System Board meeting, members of the board could not come together to find a resolution to combat their defaulting loan.

According to board member John Johnson Jr., the board’s $55 million loan with Synovous Bank is going to default next Thursday. He says if no resolution can come from the water board, then it’s going to increase customer’s water bills.

“For the customers, it’s going to be detrimental,” said Johnson. “But I can guarantee you, in order to cover that debt, whoever does come in if we go into default next Thursday, you know, they’re going to cover themselves. And I can assure that. And they’re going to cover themselves off the pockets and purses of the customers of Prichard Waterworks and Sewer Board.”

Chairman Russell Heidelburg says Johnson’s claims are not true. He says their loan isn’t going to default, but even if that were the case, the customers’ bills would not increase as a result.

“The customers’ bills are not getting ready to go up,” said Heidelburg.

Heidelburg explains any cause of the loan to default can be blamed on the former Operations Manager, Nia Bradley, who is accused of mishandling funds from the board to purchase luxurious items.

“If that money wasn’t stolen, we wouldn’t have this problem,” said Heidelburg.

Board members were not able to come to a resolution after the meeting leaving paying customers with Prichard Water Board upset and concerned about the future of their bills.

“I’m not happy about it at all,” said Severia Morris, a customer.

“It makes me feel real bad because I know the city, the water board, is supposed to have money,” said Theresa Whigham, another customer.

Customers say they are demanding answers and hoping their board members will find a resolution before next Thursday.