PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Prichard has seen 15 homicides as of July 2023, and 17 homicides in 2022. As citizens are concerned with that number, residents in Prichard came together to hold a “stop the violence” event, hoping to encourage others to speak out against gun violence.

Citizens gathered at Dominic’s Barbershop on Saint Stephens Road to host the event Sunday afternoon. Those who lost loved ones to gun violence set up a memorial in their honor, including Ramona Carter who lost her mother-in-law Grace Carter in December 2021 after a stray bullet hit her while she was sitting in church for bible study.

“Everyone is part of the situation,” Ramona explained. “They’re tired of balloon releases. They’re tired of memorials. We want to do something that will stop all of this.”

Behind the event is Cynthia Scott, she lost her son, Tyler Craig, in February of this year. She said it was her first time putting together a community event, and seeing the turnout made her happy; realizing she’s not alone in her fight.

“I didn’t know that it was so many people that are in the same situation as I am,” Scott explained.

The event drew in citizens such as Fema Harris and her sister, April, to fight the same fight with Ramona and Cynthia as they lost their brother George Bush in January of this year.

“I have to further along and make my big brother proud,” said Fema. “He was my oldest brother. He was my dad’s first son, and I will continue to make George Bush proud of this of his family.”

The event follows four days after the Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch announced a plan to help combat crime in the city, citing the amount of homicides MCSO works in Prichard.

“The reason we’ve concentrated in the Prichard areas, we took our numbers because our crime scene works the homicides in Prichard,” Burch explained in a conference. “And we took those numbers to see where the violent crimes were occurring and use that data to concentrate in those areas.”

Following Burch’s announcement, citizens said they are in favor of heightened police presence in Prichard. However, they said it’s harder to build a community with crime. They emphasized the importance of speaking out to help prevent more gun-related deaths in the future.

“I think when we say something, see something that’s important for us to come forward and tell them these cases no matter what the situation is, because it could be your family member and you would want that case to be solved, so it’s important for the public to come forward,” Carter said.

Arrests have been made in George Bush and Grace Carter’s cases, but for Cynthia, she has her son’s face on a billboard right across the street from the event as a reminder to never lose sight of what she’s fighting for.

“I don’t want any of the mothers to feel the way I feel on a daily basis,” said Cynthia. “So anything I can do to prevent gun violence, I’m willing.”

So far, no arrests have been made in her son’s case, according to Prichard Police. If you have any information on her son’s case, you’re asked to give Prichard Police a call.