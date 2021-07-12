Prichard residents find pigs dumped in creek by their home

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Prichard says trash dumping has been an issue in the creek by their home ever since they’ve lived there. But what has dumped over the weekend left them in shock.

Michael Andrson got up early Saturday morning to walk his dog down this way when he noticed something down in the creek by his house that was just as much frustrating as disturbing. “I happen to look over and there are two black bags about two were out and 10 in the bags.”

The pigs lying in the waters not 50 feet from their home, making it frustrating for him.

“It’s frustrating when I seen that, I just didn’t know why somebody would be that nasty, to that is nasty and that’s animal cruelty,” Andrson said. “Came over here and probably figured they weren’t going to get caught or anybody care and they dumped them in there like that, that’s awful to do animals like that, any animal.”

After their discovery, they said they tried to call the city, animal pick up, Prichard Police, and even the county to get the pigs picked up but got nowhere. After multiple calls on our end, we were able to speak with the animal shelter. They said they are closed on the weekends, but in cases like this get dispatched by police. They said they got no such call this weekend but will now be starting an investigation.

The heavy rain over the weekend washing the animal remains down the creek, which leaves further concerns. Now with their unanswered concerns, they just want more accountability from the city, so this type of problem doesn’t progress in the future.

“They could dump something else, and nothing be done and look down there and the next thing I get is if it was a human body, I guess they would’ve come,” Andrson said.

We have been in constant contact with the city of Prichard to see why nothing was done about this dumping and concerns from their residents, they have yet to get back to us with a clear answer.