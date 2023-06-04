PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating two deadly shootings in two days. One man in the city says the gun violence is getting out of hand.

Early Sunday morning, one man was killed and another was seriously injured on Myers Road in Eight Mile. Shanika Thomas was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

On Friday night, another deadly shooting happened, but this one was near Church Street and Edison Drive.

Paul Howze, who’s a Prichard native, is calling for the gun violence to stop.

He says he heard those gunshots that night and he’s disappointed to see the violence continue as he lost his nephew Wayne Holcombe, 48, in March of last year but the Church Street murder in particular is a little too close to home.

Paul Howze holding up a shirt of his nephew Wayne Holcombe.

No arrest has been made in his nephew’s case.

“This **** needs to stop, you know what I’m saying?” exclaimed Howze. “It’s sad to see someone you’ve known all your life, and then in the morning–someone dead. I just seen you yesterday, and now you’re dead today. Senseless.”

He holds up his nephew’s face on a t-shirt to remember him and still push for answers in his case, but to also demand the street violence to end.

“We still want justice for him,” he said.

Currently, in the Church Street shooting, no arrests have been made, and the victim has not been identified.