PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials in the city of Prichard are trying to improve fire protection by restoring fire houses. Later today, they’ll cut the ribbon on a firehouse that’s been closed for more than a decade.

Tuesday, contractors were still working out some of the kinks with the plumbing. Inside you can see new floors and you can see remodeled living areas. Outside, the building has a fresh coat of paint and the the bay doors are a bright red. It’s a good look for a fire station that’s more than 60 years old. The Whister station was closed more than 15 years ago due in part to staffing issues. Prichard’s fire chief says this will add to fire protection in a community with a lot of history.

“This is a historical district and this fire station has been on for years. And so we wanted to get this fire station open up as all our stations open up to better serve the citizens of Prichard,” said Prichard Fire Chief Rodrick Shoots. “Excited to have a new station. Everything’s new inside. And we’re just excited that we can open the station up for the citizens of Prichard and as well as boost the morale of this department.” This station will have a fire truck, a rescue truck for basic life support services, and a sprint unit for medical calls The ribbon cutting will be at noon and they hope to have the place fully staffed and running by the start of next week.