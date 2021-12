PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A public hearing will be held in Prichard to discuss establishing an entertainment district within the city limits.

The proposed entertainment district will be located west of I-165 with the boundaries roughly formed by E. Sweeney Lane to the south, S. Craft Highway to the east, Love Joy Loop West to the west, and Love Joy Loop N. and W. Rebel Road to the north.

The public hearing is set for Thursday, Dec. 16, at 5:30 p.m., in the council chamber at 216 E. Prichard Ave.