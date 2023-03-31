Chickasaw Police urge ‘extreme caution’ with suspect they say ran over victim with truck. (Chickasaw Police / WKRG)

CORRECTION: All information came from Chickasaw Police.

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police are searching for a man they believe hit and ran over a person with a pickup truck Tuesday in Chickasaw.

Chickasaw Police, in a ‘BOLO’ release to law enforcement, encouraged officers to “use extreme caution” if they make contact with Douglas Pratt, 31, of Chickasaw, Ala. Chickasaw Police said Pratt is “known to use drugs.”

Police said Pratt hit someone with a white GMC pickup truck just after midnight on at the Chickasaw Safe House on Iroquois Street, near the Chickasaw Civic Theatre. Police said Pratt left the area in the truck, which may have a broken out or damaged back window.

Pratt is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.