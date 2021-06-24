Prichard police searching for missing man

PRICHARD, Fla. (WKRG) — Prichard police say Russell Marcus Chestang, 33, went missing on June 4, 2021.
He was last seen on security camera at the Barn Nightclub on HWY 45.
If you have any information, call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.
