Prichard Police make arrest after woman found shot on I-165

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found shot in a car on I-165 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they are charging Tremaine Dante Johnson with murder in connection with the shooting.

Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight confirms Shemeka Stabler, known by friends as Meka Griffin, was the victim of Wednesday’s shooting.

Police confirm Griffin was injured in the shooting earlier this month on Bellmeade Drive where her friend was shot and killed in a murder-suicide.

Police say Johnson is the brother of the suspect in that shooting.

Stabler was found shot multiple times on I-165 in Prichard Wednesday afternoon. Prichard police chief Walter Knight says they believe the shooting did not happen on the interstate and that she was driving herself to the hospital.