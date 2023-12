PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day homicide, News 5 has learned.

Shaquille Bullard, 30, was shot around 6 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Texaco gas station, 2815 Saint Stephens Road, and was taken to the hospital, according to the PPD.

The incident is under investigation, and few details have been provided to the news media.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update it as more information becomes available.

