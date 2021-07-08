Prichard police investigate homicide, four shootings in same day

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) Prichard police responded to a homicide and four additional shootings on Wednesday, according to a public crime map posted on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

The homicide was reported at 2:49 p.m. on North Fairport Dr. in the Gulf Village Housing Complex. Minutes earlier there were three 911 calls reporting shootings in the same public housing complex. Two shootings were reported on the same street, North Fairport Dr., at 2:42 p.m. and 2:46 p.m. The third shooting was reported less than a quarter-mile away on Circle Drive at 2:44 p.m.

Early Wednesday morning, Prichard police confirm a man was shot in his leg on South Garrison Avenue. That shooting was reported at 12:37 a.m.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected. WKRG News 5 is working to get more information.