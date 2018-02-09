Prichard homicide victim killed man at same gas station 4 years ago

In December 2014, Demetrius Allen, known as “Meechie” on the street, was shot and killed at the Energize gas station on St. Stephens Road. According to published reports, Allen walked out of the store and was shot multiple times. Prichard Police identified Rodney Martin as a person of interest in that shooting. According to Sgt. Robert Martin with the Prichard Police Department, that shooting was ruled self-defense, and Martin was not charged.

RELATED: Prichard Police identify deadly gas station shooting victim

Move ahead four years and Martin is walking out of the same store when he was shot and killed Thursday night (Feb. 8). According to witnesses, there were several shots fired, but it is not known how many times Martin was hit.

The Prichard Police Department is asking that anyone with any information in the latest shooting to call 251-452-2211.