Prichard breaks ground on new sidewalk project

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard city officials broke ground Wednesday, Nov. 3, on a sidewalk project aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

The sidewalk project will begin at Main Street, go down Anderson Street, and connect at Whistler Street, then turn right and stop at Henley Avenue.

Mayor Jimmie Gardner and other city council members gathered at the bike trails on Anderson Street to break ground. The mayor says this is a project that is much needed in the city and has been in the works for quite some time.

“Here is an opportunity for us to be replacing sidewalks and removing the old stuff and making it so someone can travel to and from and can walk in this area without being in the street, and that’s what’s important. Safety is important, it’s paramount,” Gardner said.

The mayor also says this is only the first phase of the resurfacing of sidewalks, and new sidewalks will be added throughout the entire city eventually.