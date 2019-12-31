Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg visits Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made a campaign stop in Montgomery.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, used his visit to promote his plan to address the maternal health crisis.

“Alabama ranks near the bottom of all 50 states, both in women and children’s health,” Bloomberg said.

WATCH: Mike Bloomberg Press Conference in Montgomery, Alabama

Bloomberg was joined by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. However, Reed didn’t officially endorse Bloomberg.



“He has not asked me for my endorsement,” Reed said. “What we’re been talking about is the city as a whole, this race and what it means for our democracy.”

Traveling with Bloomberg was Tennessee State Rep. London Lamar, a supporter of his maternal health plan.

“Just like Tennessee, Alabama needs to expand health care and expand those federal dollars to ensure that we can increase healthcare to mothers and children,” Lamar said.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Kevin Knoth issued the following response about Bloomberg’s visit to Alabama:

“Michael Bloomberg believes he can buy his way into Alabama and push the same radical policy ideas that plagued New York City during his tenure as mayor. Bloomberg was not good for New York and certainly will not lookout for the best interests of the Yellowhammer State.”

Bloomberg fired back at Knoth, calling the claims untrue.



“Well, I’m not trying to buy the presidency,” he said. “I am making an investment in the country I love.”

Alabama’s presidential primary is March 3.

