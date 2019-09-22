President Trump visiting manufacturing facility in Ohio

AUGLAIZE COUNTY (WDTN/AP) – President Trump is visiting a new manufacturing facility Sunday afternoon in Wapakoneta.

Pratt Industries is an Australian-owned company that produces paper products and shipping materials.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will join Trump on the tour.

Trump is traveling to Ohio to highlight the country’s investment partnership with Australia.

Trump and Morrison will tour the new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility in the small city that is best known as the birthplace of astronaut Neil Armstrong. Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon.

The White House says the visit is meant “to demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship” between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, the president plans to visit Houston and meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House says it’s an opportunity to promote strong business relationships with foreign countries.