President Trump tweets appear to confirm Kim Jong Un alive

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday, May 2, 2020, that appears to confirm that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is alive after weeks of speculation of his death.

I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

In President Trump’s tweet, he stated, “I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!” The tweet was followed by photos of Kim at a ribbon cutting ceremony from the day before.

The un-verified photos from the North Korean State Media appear to show the leader’s first public appearance in weeks.

