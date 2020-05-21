President Trump tours Ford Motor plant without mask

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As predicted, the Mobile Child Advocacy Center is seeing an increase in child abuse cases amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. "With people out of work, frustrations are high -- just as after the BP Oil Spill in 2010 -- our numbers of child abuse spiked!" said Elaine Henderson, Director of Communications and Development.

Henderson says CAC is open following state and CDC guidelines to protect clients and staff. Lifelines counselors won't begin to see clients in person until June, but they are using teletherapy to help clients. Employees are also using ZOOM to review cases. "We are all in this together, working to help keep our children safe."