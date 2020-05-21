President Trump tours Ford Motor plant without mask

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Pandemic politics have shadowed President Donald Trump’s trip to Michigan. On Thursday, he toured a Ford Motor plant that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators for the COVID-19 epidemic. But Trump and officials from the electoral battleground state were clashing in the meantime over federal aid, mail-in ballots and face masks. As usual, he refused to wear a protective mask, though Ford requires them and its officials wore them for the tour. The visit to Ypsilanti, outside Detroit, came a day after Trump criticized top state leaders and threatened to withhold federal funding over the state’s mail-in balloting effort. The White House didn’t invite Michigan’s Democratic governor.

