President Trump supporters hold boat parade in Texas Saturday morning; deputies respond to calls of boats in distress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says it took multiple calls for boats in distress and several boats sunk during a parade on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon.
The calls came from multiple locations along the parade route, including Emerald Point, Paradise Cove, West Beach and Hurst Creek, according to TCSO.
The first call came in at 12:15 p.m. as the parade started and the last call came at 1:53 p.m., TCSO says.
At least 2,400 people were reportedly expected to turn out for a boat parade in support of Pres. Donald Trump.
“Let’s really make a statement!” the event’s Facebook page reads.
The event featured decorated boats and Trump flags, in addition to parachute jumpers and concerts in the evening.
The “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” was expected to last from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
