President Trump, Sessions engage in heated Twitter war

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the weekend, it was a heated back and forth between President Donald Trump and his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
It all started with President Trump tweeting U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville’s campaign video.
“The president is free to endorse who he chooses to endorse there’s no problem with that, but the people of Alabama get to decide who their senator is,” said Sessions.
The president then tweeted, “3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the fraudulent Mueller scam began.” Trump then went on to tout his support for Tommy Tuberville.
Sessions fired back saying “I will never apologize for following the law and serving faithfully with honor.”
Political analyst Steve Flowers believes the war of words helps sessions.
“Sessions reputations is one of being a choir boy, eagle scout, mama’s boy and it makes him stronger to fight back,” said Flowers.
In the end Flowers says the president’s endorsement carries a lot of weight.
“I think the advantage accrues to Tuberville, trump is so popular in the state the only thing they know is, trump doesn’t like sessions,” said Flowers.
Alabama’s run off election is on Tuesday July 14th.
