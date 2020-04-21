President Trump says he will sign executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (9:53 p.m.) - A 22-year-old man was found this evening after officers from multiple departments responded to a report of a shooting.

The incident occurred on the 700 block of Edgewood Drive, according to a report by Central Michigan Life.

Police confirmed the victim was a former Central Michigan University student. The name of the deceased man will be released after family members are notified.

“Any information needs to be specified by the families before we can make more notifications as to what occurred here,” said Mount Pleasant Police Department Sgt. Brandon Bliss.

Although the suspect has not been apprehended as of 9:00 p.m., officers concluded there is no risk to the public after speaking with witnesses.

Officers do not yet know the relationship between the shooter and the man who was shot and the incident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Students at Central Michigan University have been warned to be on the lookout after a shooting near campus.

Mount Pleasant Public Safety confirmed to WNEM that one person was injured in the shooting.

The university sent out a voicemail alerting students that a shooting occurred at Colony Apartments located at 1811 Edgewood Drive.

According to the message, the shooter is still at large.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.